Live Streaming Of Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: How To Watch La Liga 2022-23 El Clasico Live In India

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will be the man to look out for against Real Madrid on Sunday. Get El Clasico live streaming details.

Listen to the story

For Real Madrid, tricky winger Vinicius Junior is the top-scorer with five goals this season.
For Real Madrid, tricky winger Vinicius Junior is the top-scorer with five goals this season.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 9:41 am

Barcelona take Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid for his first El Clásico when both sides face each other in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match can be seen live in India from 7:45 PM IST on Sports18 channels. (More Football News)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on points at the top of La Liga 2022-23. The Catalan club are ahead on goal difference. Barcelona have conceded only one goal while scoring 20 through eight rounds.

Madrid’s balance is 19 goals scored to seven allowed. Lewandowski leads the league with eight goals in as many games and 12 goals in 14 matches overall including the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are unbeaten in the season so far while Barcelona lost two games, both in Champions League.

Barcelona’s injury-hit defense has recovered Jules Kounde for the game, giving manager Xavi Hernandez more options as he tries to stop Madrid speedster Vinícius Júnior and his team-high five league goals.

Carlo Ancelotti will have all his first-choice players available except for injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. That means Ukrainian Andriy Lunin will be in Madrid’s net. Barcelona won 4-0 at the Santaigo Bernabéu last season, ending a streak of five losses to its fierce rival.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in that rout but he has since been sold to Chelsea following the arrival of Lewandowski.

Head-To-Head

Across 249 El Clasicos in all competitions, Real Madrid have won 100 to Barcelona’s 97. In la Liga, Real Madrid enjoy 76-73 head-to-head record over Barcelona in 184 games.

When And Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live In India?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for La Liga 2022-23 matches in India. Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel will live telecast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico in India? Live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be available on JioCinema.

