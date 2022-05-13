Live Streaming Of RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

In a massive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams still have realistic chances of making the IPL playoffs.

TEAM NEWS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis & Co. have won back-to-back matches to revive their season. But their campaign has been overshadowed by the poor form of former captain Virat Kohli. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga will once again need to carry the burden when RCB face PBKS.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal's men are a flambouyant lot, but they are blowing hot and cold. PBKS still have three matches remaining but another defeat will dent their playoff hopes. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, etc have done well, but the skipper's poor form is worrying.

RCB are now fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, while PBKS are eighth with 10 points from 11.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Punjab Kings lead Royals Challengers Bangalore 16-13 in the head-to-head. Earlier this season, Punjab Kings defeated Royals Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium).

VENUE AND PITCH

In the previous 13 matches at Brabourne Stadium this season, chasing teams have won seven times, including the last two.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost both the matches played here. Punjab Kings have won one and lost two here.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.