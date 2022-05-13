Badminton Update India have taken a 2-1 lead against Denmark in their Thomas Cup semis.

Misfield Shahbaz Ahmed continues. Liam Livingstone launches the first ball for a six, over long off. A couple to past cover. A single, and misfield for sliding Josh Hazlewood at fine leg gives Mayank Agarwal a four. Two singles, and 15 from the over. PBKS - 123/3 (12)

Another Tidy Over Wanindu Hasaranga continues. A dot, and a single for Liam Livingstone to mid wicket. Two dots, and Mayank Agarwal plays the fourth to short third man for a single. A misfield at short fine leg by Harshal Patel allows Livingstone to complete a quick single. Three from the over. 25 runs and two wickets in the last five overs. PBKS - 108/3 (11)

Tidy Over New man Mayank Agarwal takes a single, to long on. Another single, to long off, for Liam Livingstone. A dot, and couple more singles. Four runs and a wicket from Shahbaz Ahmed's first over. PBKS - 105/3 (10)

Bairstow Out Shahbaz Ahmed continues. And bid wicket. Jonny Bairstow mistimes and is caught by Mohammed Siraj at backward point. Bairstow goes for 66 off 29. PBKS - 101/3 (9.1)

100 Up Wanindu Hasaranga continues. Two dots, and a single to long on for Liam Livingstone. A dot, and lucky four for Jonny Bairstow. Inside edge and to fine leg boundary. A single to end the over. Six from the over. PBKS - 101/2 (9)

Lucky Livingstone Shahbaz Ahmed on. Two singles, and a couple behind wicket as Liam Livingstone gets a lucky inside edge while going for an expansive swipe. He however hits a four off the next, straight. A single, and dot to end the nine-run over. PBKS - 95/2 (8)

Fine Over A dot, and Liam Livingstone takes a single off the last ball. Three runs and a wicket from Wanindu Hasaranga's first over. PBKS - 86/2 (7)

Hasaranga Gets Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga on. A dot, then two singles. And Hasaranga wins the Sri Lankan match-up. Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes for 1 off 3, caught by Harshal Patel at backward point. Liam Livingstone is the new man. PBKS - 85/2 (6.4)

Bairstow Fifty Mohammed Siraj returns for his second over. He starts with a well-directed yorker, and review for LBW against Jonny Bairstow. Clear spike says the third umpire, and four for the batter. Inside edge, and to third man. A dot, and Bairstow dismisses the lenght ball for a six over long on. Full swing of the bat. A full toss and to backward square leg. No ball given. Bairstow wants the free hit so, not run taken. No run off the free hit though. And flick for a six. 21-ball fifty for Bairstow at a strike rate of 252.38. Three fours and six sixes! And it continues. A flat six over deep square leg. 23 from the over. PBKS - 83/1 (6)

Dhawan Goes Glenn Maxwell returns. Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet to good effect and lofts it for a six, over long on. Dhawan looks for a quick single, but Jonny Bairstow not interested. Rightly so. A leg bye and a couple, thanks to an overthrow after hitting the stumps. Mahipal Lomor does well to chase down and restrict it. A single, and expansive Dhawan is bowled. He looks to sweep but misses it. He goes for 21 off 15. 10 runs and a wicket in the over. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man. PBKS - 60/1 (5)

2nd Fastest Team Fifty Josh Hazlewood continues. Two dots, and Shikhar Dhawan hits back the third for a four, past the bowler. A bouncer, but Dhawan negotiates well to play it to square leg for a couple. A single to point and fifty in 3.5 overs -- second fastest in IPL 2022. A dot to end the over. PBKS - 50/0 (4)

Study In Contrast Mohammed Siraj on. Shikhar Dhawan welcomes him with a four, past point. Pure timing. A single, and a study in contrast as Jonny Bairstow uses his power to clear square leg boundary. Six! Two singles, and a dot to end the over. Full toss, but Bairstow fails to punish it. 13 from the over. PBKS - 43/0 (3)

Massive Over Josh Hazlewood shares the new ball. Shikhar Dhawan takes a single off the first ball, then a four as Jonny Bairstow pulls the second for a four, through mid wicket. A dot. And a clean hit for a six over deep midwicket. A wide, down leg. Pressure? A bat is fluttering. Cameras can't just ignore it. And a six, over square leg. Bairstow in a murderous mood. A four, past short third man. 22 from the over. PBKS - 30/0 (2)

Bairstow Six A dot, and a single for Jonny Bairstow. A dot, then a single for Shikhar Dhawan. Bairstow hits the fifth for a six, over long off. Just enough bottom hand to send it over the boundary. A dot to end the over. PBKS - 8/0 (1)

Match Starts Glenn Maxwell with the new ball. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan to open for Punjab Kings.

Recap Punjab Kings chased down Royal Challengers Bangalore's 205/2 for a five-wicket win in their previous meeting. Expect another high-scoring match.

Playing XIs One change for Punjab Kings. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Here are the playing XIs - Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Punjab Kings : Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings. They are unchanged.

Pitch Report Aussie great Matthew Hayden with the pitch report for the broadcasters. "Average score batting first here has been 177 but a winning total has been in the 190s. Batters love it here, because, it is an absolute belter... It's hard, nice covering of grass and there will be some swing due to the extreme humidity these days." he feels.

Battle Of Sixes Both RCB and PBKS have some power hitters. A record 27 sixes were hit when Bangalore clashed with Punjab earlier this season!

Head-to-head Matches between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have been close ones. Last season (IPL 2021), they won a match each. Punjab lead Bangalore 16-13 in head-to-head.