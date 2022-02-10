Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) top Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. Check out match and telecast details of Ligue 1 2021-22 game between PSG and Rennes.

Lionel Messi's PSG are on a three-match winning streak in Ligue 1 2021-22. Twitter/@PSG_English

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 7:14 pm

In a bid to further tighten their grip at the top of points table, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be playing against Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22. (More Football News)

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are at the helm with 56 points in their kitty from 23 matches. They are 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille. In the league, they have won their last three games. However, in between they had suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Nice in the French Cup round of 16 and got knocked out of the tournament.

In Ligue 1 this season, PSG are going through sensational form as they have lost just one match so far. Apart from Kylian Mbappe - the leading goal-scorer of PSG in ongoing Ligue 1 season, star Argentina striker Lionel Messi had also got his name on the scoresheet in their most recent 5-1 win over Lille. Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping a similar performance from his in-form men on Saturday (IST).

On the other hand, Rennes occupy the fifth spot in the table with 37 points from 23 games. They have won 11, lost 8 and drew 4. They are coming into the contest with a win over Brest and would look to carry the momentum against PSG as well. They can take confidence with the fact that when the two sides met last time, Rennes had won 2-0.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 47 matches against each other with PSG winning 22 of them. While Rennes won 15, the rest 10 ended in a draw.

When is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match is on February 12, 2022 (Saturday), according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2022 match starts?

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match starts at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Which channel will live telecast Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1 2021-22 match will be telecast live on BT Sport 2 in UK and beIN Sports in US.

How to watch live streaming of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match will be done via Bet365.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match live in India?

To watch the game in India fans need to go to either Voot Select or Jio TV.

