Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, ODI Series: Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Live In India

Pakistan will host West Indies in three ODIs starting on June 8. The ODIs are a part of the limited-overs series when West Indies toured Pakistan in December last year but had to be postponed in the wake of the COVID-10 outbreak in the visitors’ camp. (More Cricket News)

The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Rawalpindi but the Pakistan Cricket Board had to relocate them to Multan. The decision has been taken considering the political uncertainty in Islamabad which is close to Rawalpindi. The dates remain unchanged.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs in India. Viewers can watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs in India on SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan will play West Indies on June 8 (1st ODI), June 10 (2nd ODI) and June 12 (3rd ODI) and are a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Pakistan are coming into this series with a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia at home.

West Indies are currently in the Netherlands playing a three-match ODI series against the Dutch under new captain Nicolas Pooran. Kieron Pollard stepped down from West Indies captaincy last month while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Pakistan are currently training in Lahore which will end on June 4. The squad moves to Multan the next day. West Indies, after completing their assignments in the Netherlands, will arrive in Islamabad on June 6. They will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Pakistan are currently placed ninth in the Super League rankings with 60 points – one place above the West Indies – and a series win – whether 2-1 or 3-0 – will see them jump to the third spot.

Pakistan’s ODI Fixtures vs West Indies

June 8 – 1st ODI (Multan)

June 10 – 2nd ODI (Multan)

June 132 – 3rd ODI (Multan)

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.