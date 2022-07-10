Live Streaming Of Novak Djokovic Vs Nick Kyrgios: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Gentlemen's Singles Final Live

The 135th edition of the world's oldest Grand Slam tournament concludes on Sunday with a blockbuster gentlemen's final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nick Kygios of Australia on the Centre Court, All England Club. There are no ATP ranking points, but there are massive prize money and bragging rights to fight for. Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgious tennis match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion and top-seed, is chasing a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall. Only Roger Federer (8) has more wins at All England Club -- a record for a male player. Also, a win against unseeded and 40th-ranked Kyrgios would give Djokovic a 21st Grand Slam title, one more than Federer but one behind Rafael Nadal.

This is Nick Kygios' maiden Grand Slam final. He didn't need to play the semi-final after Rafael Nadal withdrew due to a torn abdominal muscle. The Aussie firebrand's previous best results were quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon 2014 and Australian Open 2015.

Djokovic vs Kyrgios final presents an intriguing clash of styles. It's a matchup between 27-year-old Kyrgios' booming serves, which often clock more than 130 mph against Djokovic’s dogged returns. Kyrgios' average aces per match are 24 and he has won 95 of 101 service games. But Djokovic, 35, remains possibly the greatest returner in the game.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles final?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles final is on Sunday (July 10). The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST/2 PM local.

Where is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles final being played?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles final will be played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, England.

Which TV channels will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final live?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Which platforms will live stream Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final?

The live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022? And how much will the men's singles champion get?

The total prize money for Wimbledon 2022 is GBP 40,350,000 and the winner of the men's singles will take home GBP 2,000,000. The finalist will get GBP 1,050,000.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have met only twice, with the Australian winning both the matches in straight sets -- 7-6(9), 7-5 at Acapulco and 6-4, 7-6(3) at Indian Wells -- both in 2017, on hard court as opposed to Wimbledon's grass.

Novak Djokovic has a 6-1 record in Wimbledon finals, and has a 20-11 record across all four Grand Slams. The Serbian great is currently on a 27-match unbeaten streak at All England Club.

Then, there's their love-hate relationship. Kyrgios had slammed Djokovic for organizing a charity exhibition tour in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But they are in good terms now, with the Aussie claiming that he and the 20-time Grand Slam champion "actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff."

In fact, Kyrgios was one of the very few who had supported Djokovic amid the COVID-29 vaccination saga that resulted in the Serbian getting deported ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Paths to Wimbledon 2022 final

Novak Djokovic : Defeated - Soon-woo Kwon [6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4]; Thanasi Kokkinakis [6-1, 6-4, 6-2]; Miomir Kecmanovic [6-0, 6-3, 6-4]; Tim van Rijthoven [6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2]; Jannik Sinner [7-5, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2]; Cameron Norrie [2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4].

Nick Kyrgios : Defeated - Paul Jubb [3-6, 6-1, 7-5, (3)6-7, 7-5]; Filip Krajinovic [6-2, 6-3, 6-1]; Stefanos Tsitsipas [6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7)]; Brandon Nakashima [4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2]; Cristian Garin [6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5)]; Rafael Nadal [Walk-over]

On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2022, ladies' final to win her maiden Grand Slam title -- a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory, the first singles trophy at a Major tournament for her adopted country of Kazakhstan. Rybakina was born in Moscow, Russia. In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at this edition. As a result, ATP and WTA removed the ranking points from Wimbledon 2022.