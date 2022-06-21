Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs England, 3rd ODI: Watch NED Vs ENG Cricket Match Live

With the series already in the pocket, England are aiming for a clean sweep against Netherlands in the third and final ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Wednesday (June 22). England have won both the ODIs so far with utmost ease. (More Cricket News)

The live streaming of the third and final Netherlands vs England ODI cricket match will be available on FanCode. There will be no TV broadcast for NED vs ENG in India. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Netherlands vs England cricket matches on the ECB website and app. Registration required.

Although Netherlands have foxed the mighty Englishmen a couple of time at the world stage in the shortest format of the game, the associates have to come a long way to match the level of England cricket in ODIs.

And that was evident in the first game of the series when the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone toyed with the Dutch bowling with their powr-hitting en route to the record highest ODI score of 498/4. England won the game by 232 runs.

The second ODI was no different as England rode on half-centuries from Jason Roy and Phil Salt and useful contributions from Moeen Ali and Malan to eclipse Netherlands’ 235/7 in just 36.1 overs in a rain-truncated tie.

The third ODI on Wednesday is nothing but a dead rubber. With nothing to lose, the final game of the series will allow both the captains to test their bench strength and give them some game time. England could hand England debuts to all-rounder Luke Wood and fast bowler David Payne.

For Netherlands, it’s the beginning of a new era under Scott Edwards unless the cricket board has other plans in mind after regular captain Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement from international cricket after the second ODI.

Seelaar’s decision came in due to recurring back problems which have been troubling him a lot for quite some time. He didn’t play the second ODI too.

NED vs ENG Head-To-Head Record

England have a perfect record against Netherlands in the 50-over matches winning all the five games both sides have played so far. England’s first three meetings with Netherlands, all came in World Cups (1996, 2003 and 2011). This is the first time England are playing Netherlands in an ODI series.

Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI Details

Match: Third ODI of England's tour of Netherlands 2022

Date: June 21 (Wednesday), 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST/11:00 AM Local

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Squads:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru.

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Luke Wood.