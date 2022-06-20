Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Phil Salt, Jason Roy Fifties Power England To Series-Clinching Win Vs Netherlands

The Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI had a delayed start due to rain. The match was reduced to 41 overs per side.

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Phil Salt, Jason Roy Fifties Power England To Series-Clinching Win Vs Netherlands
England's Jason Roy pulls a shot towards on-side against Netherlands in the second ODI. Twitter (@KNCBcricket)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 1:12 am

England openers Phil Salt and Jason Roy scored brilliant half-centuries as they comfortably defeated Netherlands by six wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Chasing, 236 in 41, England reached the target 36.1 overs. (More Cricket News)

Salt, who scored his maiden ODI hundred in the previous match, scored 77 off 54 balls while Jason Roy, playing his 100th game, contributed 60-ball 73. The duo killed the game with a 139-run opening wicket stand to set the platform for others.

Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali scored 36 not out and 42 not out respectively. For Netherlands, right-arm off-break bowler Aryan Dutt took two wickets. Earlier, Netherlands managed 235/7 in 41 overs.

Scott Edwards, filling in as captain in the absence of Pieter Seelaar, top-scored for the Dutch at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

Related stories

NED Vs ENG: England Smash World Record Of Highest-Ever ODI Total With 498/4 Against Netherlands

However, Seelaar retired from international cricket at the end of the match citing a recurrence of a chronic back complaint.

They did the opposite in the first ODI on Friday and saw England smash a world-record 498-4 to set up a victory by 232 runs. The second ODI was reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

England made one change to its team, bringing in Brydon Carse for left-arm pacer Sam Curran. Opening batter Jason Roy was playing his 100th ODI.

Tags

Sports Cricket Netherlands National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Jason Roy Phil Salt Dawid Malan Moeen Ali Scott Edwards Pieter Seelaar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read