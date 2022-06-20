NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Phil Salt, Jason Roy Fifties Power England To Series-Clinching Win Vs Netherlands

England openers Phil Salt and Jason Roy scored brilliant half-centuries as they comfortably defeated Netherlands by six wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Chasing, 236 in 41, England reached the target 36.1 overs. (More Cricket News)

Salt, who scored his maiden ODI hundred in the previous match, scored 77 off 54 balls while Jason Roy, playing his 100th game, contributed 60-ball 73. The duo killed the game with a 139-run opening wicket stand to set the platform for others.

Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali scored 36 not out and 42 not out respectively. For Netherlands, right-arm off-break bowler Aryan Dutt took two wickets. Earlier, Netherlands managed 235/7 in 41 overs.

Scott Edwards, filling in as captain in the absence of Pieter Seelaar, top-scored for the Dutch at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

However, Seelaar retired from international cricket at the end of the match citing a recurrence of a chronic back complaint.

They did the opposite in the first ODI on Friday and saw England smash a world-record 498-4 to set up a victory by 232 runs. The second ODI was reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

England made one change to its team, bringing in Brydon Carse for left-arm pacer Sam Curran. Opening batter Jason Roy was playing his 100th ODI.