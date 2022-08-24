Live Streaming Of Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Comeback: Watch Athletissima In Lausanne Live

The world's top track and field athletes will gather in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26 for the 11th leg of Diamond League 2022. It will be Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s comeback meet after he pulled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury. Also known as the Athletissima, the Diamond League meet in the Swiss capital will be held at the Stade olympique de la Pontaise. Here's all you need to know about Lausanne Diamond League 2022, including when and where to watch. (More Sports News)

In his second appearance at the 2022 Diamond League, Chopra will look to become the first Indian athlete to win on the Diamond League circuit. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old revealed that he will compete at Athletissima. Earlier, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla had said that Chopra will take part in Lausanne if he is "medically fit".

After a second-place finish in the Stockholm leg (his first-ever podium), on June 30, Neeraj Chopra is currently fourth with seven points in the race to Zurich Final, scheduled for September 7 and 8.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic leads the standings with 20 points, followed by Germany's Julian Weber (19 points) and world champion Anderson Peters (16 points) of Grenada.

The winner of each discipline at the final will become "Diamond League Champion" and will get a Diamond Trophy, USD 30,000 prize money, and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships 2023.

How to watch Lausanne Diamond League 2022 live?

Lausanne Diamond League 2022 can be watched live on Sports18 Network, 11:30 PM IST onwards. Live streaming will be available on Voot.

Diamond League in Lausanne will feature 14 events, seven each for men's and women's.