Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

Chennaiyin FC will be looking to keep their unbeaten record intact when they host FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa can be seen live on Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Placed third in the table with four points, Chennaiyin FC started their campaign with a 2-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan before playing out a 1-1 draw versus Bengaluru FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, won their only game in the competition against East Bengal, thanks to a injury-time goal.

Chennaiyin FC will be missing the services of first-choice goalkeeper Debjit Majumder after he was sent off against Bengaluru FC. Devansh Dabas is expected to start in goal against FC Goa. Ghanaian Kwame Karikari, who started on the bench in both games, will be eager to make his first start for Chennaiyin FC. He has so far scored a goal and also assisted once.

Despite the win against East Bengal, FC Goa will be looking to boost their frequency in the final third. The attacking duo of Alvaro Vazquez and Brandon Fernandes got just two shots on target against the Kolkata side.

Head-To-Head

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa met each other 21 times in Indian Super League. FC Goa won 11 out of them losing eight times including the knockouts. Two games ended in draws. Both teams met in the semifinals of ISL 2017-18 and 2019-20 with Chennaiyin FC winning on both occasions. The Marina Machans defeated the Gaurs in the ISL 2015 final.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match. Live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.