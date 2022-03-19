Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22 Final, Hyderabad FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Watch Live, Full Details

After 110 matches from 11 teams in the double round-robin stage and four knockout games, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 boils down to the summit clash that every football fan in the country has been waiting for. (More Football News)

Kerala Blasters will be facing Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22 final at the PNJ Stadium in Fatorda on March 20. The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2021-22 final starts from 7:30 PM IST. The good news is that 100 per cent crowd has been allowed to watch the match for the first time in two years since COVID-19 struck.

While it would be Hyderabad’s maiden ISL final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time. In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK.

Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1. Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad, and Javier Siverio.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semifinals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.

For Hyderabad, a lot would depend on how their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche fares against the Kerala defence. The 37-year-old Nigerian forward, who is the season's leading goal-scorer with 18 goals to his name from 19 matches, and is the highest goal-scorer in ISL history with 53 goals.

However, Ogbeche would need support from other strikers Javier Siverio, who has netted seven times this season and Joel Chianese (4 goals). Also the role of midfielder Joao Victor, the captain, who has five goals to his name would also be crucial.

Victor could serve as a key link between strikers and defence and with his prowess can turn the game on its head. Hyderabad also possess an array of good mid-fielders including Aniket Jadhav, experienced Halicharan Narzary, Souvik Chakrabarti and they will have to play to perfection.

Hyderabad also have 46 goals this season, the highest for any team, 10 more than their opponents Kerala Blasters and thus going into the final, they could have a slight upper hand. Meanwhile, for Kerala their top goalscorer this season has been their star striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8 goals).

And for them, the 31-year-old Argentine will have to be at his best and need to fire on all cylinders. In what comes as a major blow, Kerala are certain to miss the services of mid-fielder Sahal Abdul Samad through a thigh injury.

Hyderabad FC Vs Kerala Blasters Head-To-Head

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters have faced each other six times in the ISL, with both teams winning thrice each. In ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in the first leg, but Hyderabad finished 2-1 on top in the second leg.