ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 On Aggregate, Enter Maiden Final

Hyderabad FC entered their maiden final of Indian Super League after defeating ATK Mohun 3-2 on aggregate. In the second leg game of the second semifinal between the sides on Wednesday, Hyderabad FC lost 1-0 to the Mariners at GMC Athletic Stadium but their 3-1 win in the first leg at the same venue on March 12 eventually helped them book a summit clash with Kerala Blasters. (More Football News)

On Wednesday, Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the second leg game in the 79th minute to give ATKMB some hope of a comeback. However, the goal could save their ouster from the tournament as Hyderabad FC maintained the remaining one-goal difference on aggregate till the end of the game to book a ticket for final.

While Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez didn’t change the team that won the first leg 3-1, ATKMB manager Juan Ferrando made a few changes in his side. Injured Tiri was kept out of the game while Kiyan Nassiri got a chance in the starting XI.

ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the second game in almost all departments, be it ball possession, passes or shots on target yet they failed to get the second goal of the day. Their attack in the game was really impressive but Hyderabad FC with the lead on aggregate dug in deep for defence and deprived ATKMB of an equalizer.

The second leg saw none of the Hyderabad players scoring a goal, while in the first leg, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio’s names were on the scoresheet.

Hyderabad FC will play the final match of ISL 2021-22 with Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.