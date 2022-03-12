Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22, Semifinal 2, Leg 1: Hyderabad FC Bounce Back To Beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1

The result on Saturday night at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim saw Hyderabad FC registering their first-ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22, Semifinal 2, Leg 1: Hyderabad FC Bounce Back To Beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1
Hyderabad FC players celebrate after taking the lead against ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL game. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 10:24 pm

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s leveller in the first-half and a goal each from Mohammad Yasir and Javier Siviero helped Hyderabad FC come back from behind to beat ATK Mohun Bagan FC 3-1 in the first leg of the semifinals between the sides at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. (More Football News)

The result also saw the Telugoons registering their first-ever win over the Mariners.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22, 1st Semifinal: Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 In 1st Leg

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan To Win League Winners Shield, Qualify For AFC Champions League

The match on Saturday started with both the sides fighting tooth and nail. However, they were ATK Mohun Bagan who scored the first goal of game in the 18th minute, courtesy Roy Krishna. Liston Colaco dribbled the ball beautifully on the left flank before providing the ball inside the box to Krishna who netted it with ease.

ATK Mohun Bagan maintained good dominance after scoring the first goal. Their defence was extremely tight in the first half. However, Hyderabad FC still managed to score the leveller just before the halftime whistle.

Ogbeche found the back of the net in the 45+3rd minute. With it, the Nigerian equaled the record for the most goals in a single ISL season.

In the second half, Hyderabad simply emerged as the better team as they scored two goals in the space of six minutes to script a comeback after an underwhelming first 45 minutes. It was a double blow for the Mariners as not only Yasir Mohammad scored a goal in the 58th minute after Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri collided in an attempt to clear the ball near the box with Yasir smashing home from outside the box, but Tiri had to be stretchered off. Minutes later, Javier Siviero headed in from a corner to make it 3-1.

The two teams face each other next in the second leg of the semifinals on Wednesday.

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC ATK-Mohun Bagan Bartholomew Ogbeche Mohammad Yasir Javier Siviero Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court