Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC, Enter ISL 2021-22 Final

Kerala Blasters entered the final of Indian Super League 2021-22 after defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in aggregate. The side first beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on March 11 before playing 1-1 draw at Tilak Maidan, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The match on March 15 kicked off with Kerala Blasters dominating from the word go. Alvaro Vazquez got a good opportunity in the second minute but the golden chance went begging as the forward failed to convert it into a goal. Vazquez chipped the ball over Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP but the ball went away from the second post.

Later Jorge Diaz scored a goal but the off side flag came up and the match continued at 0-0. Kerala Blasters’ wait for the opening goal was soon put to an end after Adrian Luna showed amazing skills to deliver a curling ball into the net in the 18th minute. The first-half ended with Kerala Blasters leading with 2-0 in aggregate, thanks to their 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the first leg of the semifinal.

After the game resumed, Jamshedpur didn’t take long to make a comeback as they scored within 5 minutes. Pronay Halder was man who scored the leveller. However, the rest of the 40 minutes and the added injury time didn’t see any of the teams scoring despite coming close.

The 2-1 aggregate saw Kerala Blasters entering the final while Jamshedpur FC’s maiden semifinal appearance ended on a heartbreaking note.