Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC, Enter ISL 2021-22 Final

Kerala Blasters, who had already won the first leg 1-0, drew the second leg 1-1 on Tuesday to enter the final with a 2-1 aggregate over Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC, Enter ISL 2021-22 Final
Adrian Luna scored for Kerala Blasters in the second leg game against Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22. Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 9:50 pm

Kerala Blasters entered the final of Indian Super League 2021-22 after defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in aggregate. The side first beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on March 11 before playing 1-1 draw at Tilak Maidan, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The match on March 15 kicked off with Kerala Blasters dominating from the word go. Alvaro Vazquez got a good opportunity in the second minute but the golden chance went begging as the forward failed to convert it into a goal. Vazquez chipped the ball over Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP but the ball went away from the second post.

Related stories

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of Semifinal 2 Second Leg Match

ISL 2021-22, 1st Semifinal: Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 In 1st Leg

Later Jorge Diaz scored a goal but the off side flag came up and the match continued at 0-0. Kerala Blasters’ wait for the opening goal was soon put to an end after Adrian Luna showed amazing skills to deliver a curling ball into the net in the 18th minute. The first-half ended with Kerala Blasters leading with 2-0 in aggregate, thanks to their 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the first leg of the semifinal.

After the game resumed, Jamshedpur didn’t take long to make a comeback as they scored within 5 minutes. Pronay Halder was man who scored the leveller. However, the rest of the 40 minutes and the added injury time didn’t see any of the teams scoring despite coming close.

The 2-1 aggregate saw Kerala Blasters entering the final while Jamshedpur FC’s maiden semifinal appearance ended on a heartbreaking note. 

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters Jamshedpur FC Vs Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC Pronay Halder Adrian Luna New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work