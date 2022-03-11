ISL 2021-22, 1st Semifinal: Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 In 1st Leg

Riding on a first-half goal from Sahal Abdul Samad at the PJN Stadium, Kerala Blasters FC on Friday defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the first leg game of the semi-finals between the sides in Indian Super League 2021-22. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur FC, who have entered their maiden semifinal of ISL this season, started the game on a dominating fashion creating some really good chances but the lack of conversion saw them succumbing to a 1-0 defeat the hands of Kerala Blasters FC.

Jamshedpur FC could only blame themselves for the loss. Daniel Chima Chukwu missed two goal scoring opportunites in the first half before Sahal Samad could smartly score the first goal of the game in the 38th minute. The first half ended with Kerala Blasters FC leading 1-0.

In the second half, no real intent for a goal from Jamshedpur FC saw Kerala Blasters FC holding onto the lead till the end of the game.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Seiminlen Doungel as he picked up an injury and had to be replaced with birthday boy Mobashir Rahman.

Mobashir was in the thick of things almost immediately, finding the near post from a Greg Stewart free-kick that was right off the training ground, outfoxing Kerala Blasters shirts with a cheeky layoff for an unmarked Mobashir to cross from the right flank but he decided to try his luck himself, to no avail in the end.

For Kerala Blasters, Marko Leskovic was on top of his game, keeping the defence tight and also making some crucial interceptions as Jamshedpur kept attacking with venom before the Tuskers scored against the run of play.

Alvaro Vazquez once again underlined his class and silken skill to first spot Sahal making a run and then play a delightful ball over the top to him which Ricky Lallawmawma tried to clear but instead made it easier for Sahal to collect the ball and dink it over an advancing TP Rehenesh.

The sides play their second leg game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on March 15.

(With PTI Inputs)