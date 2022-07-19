Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

After steamrolling Ireland in the first T20 by 31 runs, New Zealand would aim for a series win when both teams go out in the second game of three-match series on Wednesday at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The IRE vs NZ second T20 will be streamed live in India from 8:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Ireland have proved to be a tough nut to crack with some eye-catching performances in ODIs but lacked finishing. On Monday, New Zealand earned a fourth straight win against Ireland to start their T20 series 1-0 at Stormont winning the game by 31 runs.

Batting first, the Kiwis rode on Glenn Phillips’ 69 to post 173/8. Joshua Little took 4/35 in his spell. Set 174 to win, Ireland was cut down to 37-4 before the powerplay was over. Andy Balbirnie fell to a great catch running back by Mitchell Santner while Garth Delany and Paul Stirling were undone by Lockie Ferguson’s slower ball.

Lorcan Tucker also edged Santner, George Dockrell was caught in the deep off Ish Sodhi, and leading scorer Campher was trapped by a Ferguson yorker. Mark Adair posed the last threat with 25 off 20 but he was taken in a double-wicket 17th over by Neesham.

Lockie Ferguson spearheaded New Zealand's bowling with 4-14 in 20 balls. Jimmy Neesham and captain Mitchell Santner took two wickets each. For Ireland, they need to utilize the powerplay well and come out good in middle-order if the hosts want to stay alive in the series.

IRE vs NZ Head-To-Head In T20s

The second T20 on Wednesday will be Ireland’s third meeting with New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. The Kiwis won the first meeting by 83 runs on June 11, 2009 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In that ICC T20 World Cup match, New Zealand posted 198/5, then dismissed Ireland for 115 in 16.4 overs. Ireland’s three T20s against New Zealand in 2022 were cancelled.

Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Match Details

Match: New Zealand's tour of Ireland 2022, second T20;

Date: July 20 (Wednesday), 2022;

Time: 8:30 PM IST/4:00 PM local/3:00 AM NZT;

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Ireland.

How To Watch Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Cricket Match?

In India, fans can live stream the second T20 between Ireland and New Zealand on FanCode.

Ireland and the United Kingdom: BT Sport 1; New Zealand: Spark Sport; Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport; Caribbean: Flow Sports; MENA: Etisalat; South East Asia: Eleven; US: Willow.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.