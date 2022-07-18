Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

After the heartbreak of losing the three-match ODI series 0-3, Ireland will hope for a change in fortunes in the T20Is against New Zealand, starting Monday (July 18). The first IRE vs NZ, T20I cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Ireland came close to beating New Zealand in the ODIs, but ended up losing by one wicket, three wickets and one run. Now, they have another chance to have a crack at the Black Caps. It's redemption time for the hosts.

Ireland, who lost to India 0-2 in the previous series, will have a full-strength squad. But the Kiwis, already without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, will see Mitchell Santner leading the side. In the ODIs, Tom Latham led the side.

Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match details

Match : New Zealand's tour of Ireland 2022, first T20I;

Date : July 18 (Monday), 2022;

Time : 8:30 PM IST/4:00 PM local/3:00 AM NZT;

Venue : Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Ireland.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I cricket match?

In India, fans can live stream the first T20I between Ireland and New Zealand on FanCode.

Elsewhere...

Ireland and the United Kingdom: BT Sport 1; New Zealand: Spark Sport; Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport; Caribbean: Flow Sports; MENA: Etisalat; South East Asia: Eleven; US: Willow.

Ireland vs New Zealand, T20I head-to-head record

This will be the second meeting between Ireland and New Zealand in T20Is. The Kiwis won the first meeting by 83 runs on June 11, 2009 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In that ICC T20 World Cup match, New Zealand posted 198/5, then dismissed Ireland for 115 in 16.4 overs.

Overall, Ireland have a 53-63 win-loss record in 124 T20Is. In their previous outing, they lost to India by four runs.

New Zealand's overall T20I win-loss record is 80-76 in 160 matches. They are on a four-match losing streak, starting from the T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia, followed by a 0-3 series slump in India.

Squads

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.