Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs India, First T20: Where To Watch IRE Vs IND Cricket Match Live

India will embark on a new journey under a new captain when Hardik Pandya leads his boys against Ireland in the first T20 of the two-match series on Sunday at Castle Avenue in Dublin. The Ireland vs India encounter will be live telecast from 9 M IST/4 PM local. (More Cricket News)

India have announced a relatively younger squad with a lot of new faces for the Ireland T20s. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have been rewarded for their brilliant show in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the Ireland vs India T20s in India. The Ireland vs India first T20 will be live telecast on Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 3 Hindi, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu) and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil/Telugu).

Viewers can also catch the Ireland vs India first T20 live on Sony LIV app from 9 PM IST. The majority of top cricketers are currently in England preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test and subsequent white-ball series that included three ODIs and the same number of T20s.

Rishabh Pant, who led India to a 2-2 T20 series draw against South Africa at home is also in England prompting the BCCI to give the captaincy duties to Hardik Pandya. Pandya recently led Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League title on their debut season earlier this year.

The series will be a perfect platform for some of the fringe players to show their mettle ahead of the T20 World Cup. While the likes of Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan will look to continue their good form from the South Africa series, the two T20s also provide returning Sanju Samson to stamp his authority.

It will also be an important series for opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who had nothing to show but a fifty from five innings against South Africa. Dashing middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is also returning from a forearm injury.

For Ireland, they have nothing major to show in the shortest format of the game baring a series win against Zimbabwe last year. Along with skipper Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland will also hope the bat of veteran Paul Stirling do the talking against India.

Head-To-Head

India have played only thrice against Ireland in T20s winning all of them. India’s first meeting with Ireland came during the 2010 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue then defeated Ireland in a two-match T20 series in 2018 under then captain Virat Kohli.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.