And It's Back More rain in Dublin. Covers are also back and the situation looks not so good.

In Leeds... England are chasing 296 runs to sweep the Test series against New Zealand. The Kiwis were dismissed for 326 at Tea with Jack Leach taking 10 wickets in the match. His figures in the second essay were 5/66. Tom Blundell top scored with 88 and was involved in another 100-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (56), their fourth in this series.

'Lucky' Pandya! Rain has stopped for now. And covers are off. But expect more. A while ago, Hardik Pandya said it's an "absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country."

And It's Raining Meanwhile, here are the playing XIs - Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert. Conor Olphert is the debutant. India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Toss Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Ireland. Umran Malik is making his India debut tonight.

Venue Stats In the last five T20Is here at Malahide, teams batting first have posted scores of 180-plus totals, and 200-plus in each of the three matches before that. Notable was Scotland's stunning 252/3 against the Netherlands in September 2019.

In Leicester... Elsewhere, Indians are taking on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match ahead of the Test against England. The outing being a practice match, some Indians are turning up for both sides with Cheteshwar Pujara the biggest beneficiary. Shubman Gill hit a fluent 62 for the County side against a bowling attack featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, etc. India captain Rohit Sharma however is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pandya, The Captain Hardik Pandya is India's seventh captain across formats since the start of 2021. He now has the luxury of leading a young and talented team with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, etc. in the mix. But the key player will be Dinesh Karthik, who has risen like a phoenix.

Ireland's Busy Schedule For Ireland, the series is the start of something big in their cricket fixtures. India's tour will be followed by visits from New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan. Andrew Balbirnie & Co. will hope to play good cricket and test the big boys in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup.