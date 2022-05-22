Live Streaming Of IPL 2022 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom And When - Full Schedule, How To Watch

The line-ups for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs were confirmed on Saturday with Mumbai Indians' five-wicket in over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi outfit needed a win to make the last four, but they ended up losing a nervy match to finish fifth in the IPL 2022 points table. The result helped Royal Challengers Bangalore sneak through.

Gujarat Titans not only became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs but also won the league stage with 10 wins in 14 outings. Hardik Pandya & Co. were soon joined by fellow debutants, Lucknow Super Giants. But Rajasthan Royals leapfrogged the KL Rahul-led side to the second spot, thanks to their superior net run rate. Both the sides have won nine matches each.

Faf du Plesis' RCB are fourth with eight wins, while Delhi Capitals have seven wins from 14 matches each. In the final league match on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderbad face Punjab Kings - a fixture meant for academic interest only.

Here's a look at the IPL 2022 playoffs, who plays whom where and when:

In Qualifier 1, between the two top teams, Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals. The match is scheduled for May 24 (Tuesday) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. GT vs RR, 1st Qualifier starts 7:30 PM IST.

The winners of the match qualify for the IPL 2022 final, while the losers will get another chance. They will play the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

In the Eliminator, the third and fourth-placed teams -- Lucknow Super Giants meet Royal Challengers Bangalore. Eden Gardens will host the match on May 25. LSG vs RCB, Eliminator starts 7:30 PM.

Qualifier 2 between the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winners of Eliminator will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 27. Match starts 7:30 PM IST.

The final is scheduled for May 29 at the same venue, with the same start time.

How to watch IPL 2022 playoffs?

IPL 2022 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports network. All five playoff matches can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.