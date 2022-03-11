Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Live Streaming Of India Women Vs West Indies Women: Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match Live

India will look to avoid back-to-back defeats in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Check match and telecast details of IND-W vs WI-W.

Live Streaming Of India Women Vs West Indies Women: Watch ICC Women's World Cup Match Live
India have won one and lost one in two matches played so far. Watch IND-W vs WI-W live. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 4:10 pm

After suffering a humiliating defeat against hosts New Zealand in their second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, India face another massive test against the West Indies. The India Women vs West Indies Women cricket match will be telecast live. Read on to know more about the match, including live streaming information. (More Cricket News)

India started their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with a facile 107-run win against Pakistan. But Mithali raj & Co suffered a 62-run defeat in their second outing, and another defeat will seriously dent their chances of making the knock-outs.

In the match against White Ferns, India wasted 27 overs (162 dot balls) and scored just 50 runs in the first 20 overs. Against a destructive side like the Windies, such profligacy will doom India. The IND-W vs WI-W match is scheduled for March 12 (Saturday), starting 6:30 AM (IST).

Windies have won both their matches, by three runs against New Zealand and by seven runs against defending champions England.

Match and telecast details

Match: 10th match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between India Women and West Indies Women
Date: March 12 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 6:30 AM IST/2:00 PM local
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XIs in the last match

India Women (vs New Zealand): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

West Indies Women (vs England): Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman.

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

