Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Watch IND Vs SA, Rajkot Cricket Match Live

After losing the first T20 International matches against South Africa, India registered a facile win in the third match to keep the five-match series alive. But Rishabh Pant & Co. still face another must-win game on Friday in Rajkot. Don't miss the fourth IND vs SA T20I match. The match starts 7:00 PM IST, and it will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

What happened so far

Despite posting 211/4 in the series opener at Arun Jaitley Stadium, India found themselves losing the match by seven wickets with Rassie van der Dussen and player of the match David Miller stitching an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand worth 131 in 64 balls.

In the second match, Indian batters found South African pacers too hot to handle and could manage only 148/6 with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring (40 off 35). Then the visitors found a new match-winner in Heinrich Klaasen, who hit 81 off 46. As players resigned for the rest at Barabati Stadium, the reality of missing key players hit the Indian camp, and 0-3 looked a distinct possibility.

But two days later, India found their mojo back. Asked to bat first, India got off to a flier with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 35) putting on 97 runs for the first wicket in ten overs. It was followed by a brisk 31 off 21 from Hardik Pandya. Then the bowlers joined the party, with Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) and Harshal Patel (4/25) doing the damage even as Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to show his brilliance with the new ball.

What next

India need to win the fourth match to level the series and forced a decider. If India lose the fourth T20I in Rajkot on Friday, it will be their first series defeat against South Africa since 2015.

The focus will be on India's underfired captain Rishabh Pant. The flambouyant wicketkeeper-batter has managed 40 runs in three innings. India sure can use a good knock from the skipper in the must-win game.

For the Proteas, with two matches to seal the series, will enter the field with renewed vigour. In fact, after the Vizag defeat, visiting captain Temba Bavuma said that it would be "foolish to change our approach after one loss."

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match details

Match : Fourth T20I match of South Africa's tour of India 2022;

Date : June 17 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST/local;

Venue : Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Gujarat.

How to watch India vs South Africa, 4th T20I cricket match?

Third India vs South Africa, T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa, T20I head-to-head record

India and South Africa have met 18 times in the shortest format of the game. India lead the head-to-head record 10-8. In India, the Proteas lead 5-2.

Playing XIs in the IND vs SA, 3rd T20I match

India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.