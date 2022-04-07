Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands: How To Watch FIH Women's Hockey Pro League Match

Check telecast details of India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22 matches. Both the matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands: How To Watch FIH Women's Hockey Pro League Match
India are currently fourth in the nine-team FIH Women's Pro League 2021-22 table with 12 points. Photo: The Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 3:09 pm

India national women's hockey team will resume their FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with a double-header against the Netherlands at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on April 8 and 9. Both the matches will be telecast live and fans can also stream IND vs NED hockey matches live online. (More Hockey News)

India women are currently fourth in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 table with 12 points from six matches -- four wins. In the previous round, India played out two thrillers against Germany, winning one and losing one. Both the matches were decided via shootout.

Netherlands, the reigning Olympic champions and world number one, have won all their six matches so far, including a shootout against Spain in February. They have 18 points in the table with Germany in second (13 from eight matches). Argentina (12) are third with four wins in four.

Related stories

FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India Thrash Malaysia To Warm Up For Quarter-finals

IND Vs ENG, FIH Pro Hockey League: Harmanpreet Singh's Hat-trick Helps India Beat England 4-3

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India, Germany Face Off In Rescheduled Double Header On April 14-15

India and Spain are the replacements for Australia and New Zealand. The teams from Down Under withdrew due to travel restrictions imposed by their respective countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belgium, England, China and the United States are the other teams competing in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

India Women vs Netherlands Women, FIH Pro League Matches And Telecast Details

When are India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League hockey matches?

India vs Netherlands matches are scheduled for April 8 (Friday) and April 9 (Saturday), 2022.

What is the start time of India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League hockey matches?

On Friday, India vs Netherlands match starts at 7:30 PM IST. On Saturday, the match starts on 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Netherlands hockey matches?

FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

India Squad

Goalkeepers - Savita (c), Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders - Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam; Midfielders - Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppa, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary; Forwards - Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani, Mariana Kujur.

Standbys - Upasana Singh, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya.

Tags

Sports Hockey India Women Vs Netherlands Women FIH Women's Hockey Pro League FIH Pro League Hockey India National Women's Hockey Team  Netherland National Women's Hockey Team Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Live Streaming Preview
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read