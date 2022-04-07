Live Streaming Of India Vs Netherlands: How To Watch FIH Women's Hockey Pro League Match

India national women's hockey team will resume their FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with a double-header against the Netherlands at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on April 8 and 9. Both the matches will be telecast live and fans can also stream IND vs NED hockey matches live online. (More Hockey News)

India women are currently fourth in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 table with 12 points from six matches -- four wins. In the previous round, India played out two thrillers against Germany, winning one and losing one. Both the matches were decided via shootout.

Netherlands, the reigning Olympic champions and world number one, have won all their six matches so far, including a shootout against Spain in February. They have 18 points in the table with Germany in second (13 from eight matches). Argentina (12) are third with four wins in four.

India and Spain are the replacements for Australia and New Zealand. The teams from Down Under withdrew due to travel restrictions imposed by their respective countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belgium, England, China and the United States are the other teams competing in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

India Women vs Netherlands Women, FIH Pro League Matches And Telecast Details

When are India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League hockey matches?

India vs Netherlands matches are scheduled for April 8 (Friday) and April 9 (Saturday), 2022.

What is the start time of India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League hockey matches?

On Friday, India vs Netherlands match starts at 7:30 PM IST. On Saturday, the match starts on 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Netherlands hockey matches?

FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

India Squad

Goalkeepers - Savita (c), Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders - Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam; Midfielders - Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppa, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary; Forwards - Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Rani, Mariana Kujur.

Standbys - Upasana Singh, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya.