Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Live Streaming Of France Vs Denmark: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Check match and telecast details of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match between France and Denmark. The Danes have won just one of their last eight matches against France.

France have won the last seven games and are unbeaten in the recent nine. Twitter/@KMbappe

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 7:29 pm

Defending champions France kick off their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign with a match against Denmark at the Stade de France on Saturday (IST). Both the teams are in group A1 which also consists of teams Austria and Croatia. (More Football News)

While France had defeated Spain 2-1 in the final of the previous edition to bag the coveted European title, Denmark had finished at the second spot behind Belgium in their group. The Danes have arrived at the ongoing Nations League with a 3-0 win over Serbia, while Les Bleus humbled South Africa 5-0 before starting their title defence. Notably, Denmark have not won a major international trophy since the Confederations Cup win in 1995.

Interestingly, France and Denmark have also been drawn together in the same group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that takes place in Qatar in November-December.

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: France vs Denmark, Group A1
Date: June 4 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Friday)
Venue: Stade de France

How to watch France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 14 matches with France winning 8 of them against Denmark’s tally of 4. Meanwhile, the remaining two games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in 2018 in which they played a goalless draw.

Team news

There are no injuries in the France squad, while in the Denmark team, Sion Kjaer will miss the match. The centre-back is currently recovering from a long-term injury. Notably, Paul Pogba is not there with the Les Bleus as he misses the latter half of 2021-22 season due to a calf injury.

Likely starting XIs

France: Saliba, Varane, Kimpembe, Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema; Maignan

Denmark: Olsen, Dolberg, Braithwaite, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Nelssen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Schmeichel

