Live Streaming Of FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch India Vs Spain Hockey Double Headers Matches Live

The FIH Pro League 2021-22 arrives in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the India leg with competitions taking place at the imposing Kalinga Stadium. The action starts Saturday (February 26) with both the Indian men's and women's teams taking on their respective Spaniard rivals. (More Hockey News)

Consistency will be key for the Indian men's hockey team, while the women's side would look to build on the momentum gained from a fantastic debut. All the matches will be televised live and fans can also stream live.

India Men vs Spain Men Preview

The Indian men, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, started their FIH Pro League campaign on a rousing note in Potchefstroom, beating France 5-0 before being shocked 2-5 by the same team in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches.

At home, and going by form and global stature, India would start as favourites against Spain, which lost 1-6 and 2-3 against England in their opening double-leg tie. India ill also look to rectify the mistakes they committed in South Africa.

India Women vs Spain Women Preview

With a rousing start to their Pro League campaign, the Indian women are confident of upsetting world no. 7 Spain in the upcoming two matches of the event, which they are treating as a perfect launch-pad to prepare the side for two key tournaments this year -- the World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games.



Playing for the first time in the tournament, the Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two-leg tie in Muscat, Oman earlier this year.

The team, which finished a historic fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, faces a tricky opponent in world no.7 and current World Cup bronze-medallist Spain. India are currently placed third in the FIH Pro League standings with six points from two games and the skipper said they will continue to play to their strengths.

Matches

First-leg on Saturday (February 26): India Women vs Spain Women at 5:00 PM IST/Local

First-leg on Saturday (February 26): India Men vs Spain Men at 7:30 PM IST/Local

Second-leg on Sunday (February 27): India Women vs Spain Women at 5:00 PM IST/Local

Second-leg on Sunday (February 27): India Men vs Spain Men at 7:30 PM IST/Local

How to watch India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2021-22 field hockey matches?

Both men's and women's India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live streaming for India vs Spain, hockey matches will be on Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Later, the Indian men's team will take on Germany and Argentina at the same venue with matches scheduled for March 12 and 13 (IND vs GER), and 19 and 20 (IND vs ARG). England will also be in India with matches scheduled for April 2 and 3.

Indian women's hockey team will face their German counterparts on March 12 and 13, then England on April 3 and 4 in Bhubaneswar.

Squads For Spain Matches

India Men : Goalkeepers - PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh (c), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh; Forwards - Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek Lakra.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra, Dilpreet Singh.