Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final: When And Where To Watch France Vs Morocco Football Match Live

France are the winners of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. AP

The 'surprise package' of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco are all set to take on the 2018 champions France in the second semi-final. Africa's first World Cup semi-finalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (More Football News)



Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far. It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup's 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet.

As for France, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé, as he looks to add more goals to his tally in Qatar. After beating England in the quarter-final, the Les Bleus will look to their all-star forward of Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe to send them to the FIFA World Cup final

When And Where To Watch France Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 second semi-final Live?

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. France Vs Morocco will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (16 December 2022).