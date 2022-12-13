Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final: When And Where To Watch Argentina Vs Croatia Match Live

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Catch the streaming details for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia.

Argentina will again rely on their star player, Lionel Messi.
Argentina will again rely on their star player, Lionel Messi. AP
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 13 Dec 2022 3:10 pm

Croatia has already ended PSG star Neymar's World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to his teammate, Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semi-finals as Lionel Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. (More Football News)

But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around. Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting football's biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it. Croatia appears calm for now ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium. 

One of Croatia's main strengths is a midfield led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric. Besides, the Croatians also posesses the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, who have been sensational so far in the tournament.

When And Where To Watch Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final Live?
Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Argentina Vs Croatia will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (14 December 2022). 

