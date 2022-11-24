Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs USA, Group B Football Match Live

Here are the streaming details for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B encounter between England and the USA in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane will again look to lead the line against USA.
Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane will again look to lead the line against USA. AP
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 3:53 pm

England are riding high on the back of their opening Group B fixture against Iran where they thumped the Asian team 6-2 as Gareth Southgate's men look to secure a top spot in the group against a formidable USA side at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday. (More Football News)

Despite the win, injury doubts remain over Harry Kane's fitness however Southgate told the press that the England skipper will play in this crucial game. 

The United States Of America shared the spoils against Wales in their opening clash however, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah in their ranks, England's defence will have to be vigilant throughout the game.

England possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA possible starting lineup:
Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

When will the England Vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The England Vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Here are the streaming details for the England Vs USA, Group B Football match:

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. England Vs USA will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Live Streaming England National Football Team USA Men’s National Football Team Qatar World Cup 2022 Harry Kane Gareth Southgate Christian Pulisic
