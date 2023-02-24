Live Streaming Of English League Cup 2022-23 Final: When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Newcastle United Live In India?

Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium is a meeting of two rising forces in the English Premier League who will hope to be going head-to-head at the top of the sport for years to come. Which is why a first piece of silverware could be such an essential building block. Manchester United looks transformed under manager Erik ten Hag, who has guided the 20-time English champions to his first final at the earliest possible point after taking over at the end of last season. It's sparked talk of an unlikely title challenge. (More Football News)

After six years without a trophy, United fans are desperate for something to cheer and hungry for evidence the club is ready to challenge the dominance of fierce rival Manchester City.

For Newcastle United, the wait for a major piece of domestic silverware has been considerably longer — 68 years in fact since it won the FA Cup in 1955. And hopes of success had all but faded until Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund bought the club in 2021, making it arguably the richest in world football. Magpies' development is possibly quicker than some expected and has come without the sort of exorbitant spending seen from other clubs that have experienced sudden wealth.



Under manager Eddie Howe, a sound, if unspectacular, transfer strategy has put a team that looked set for relegation last season in serious contention for a top-four Champions League qualifying spot. Howe's side have only been beaten twice in the Premier League this season (Liverpool) and it shows how far the Black and White side have come along in English football.

Here are the streaming details for the much anticipated English League Cup 2022-23 Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United:

When and where will Manchester United Vs Newcastle United, EFL 2022-23 Final take place?

The EFL Cup Final match between Manchester United Vs Newcastle United will take place on February 26 at 10:00 PM IST at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Manchester United Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2022-23 Final in India?

The EFL Cup Final between Manchester United Vs Newcastle United will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Manchester United Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2022-23 Final in India?

The EFL Cup Final between Manchester United Vs Newcastle United will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

The wait is over!! Yes, we will be streaming the #CarabaoCupFinal between @ManUtd & @NUFC

😍



More details to follow soon... — FanCode (@FanCode) February 23, 2023

Predicted Line-ups:

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Newcastle predicted line-up: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin



(With AP inputs)