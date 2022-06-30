Live Streaming Of England Vs India, Rescheduled 5th Test: Watch ENG Vs IND, ICC World Test Championship Match Live

After nine months, England and India will finally play their fifth and final Test match which was cancelled following the visiting team's failure to field a team at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Now, the venue is Edgbaston, Birmingham. In these nine months, much has changed in the two camps, but the talk of the town is about unfinished business. With the series on the line, the clash is expected to be epic. The ENG vs IND Test match will be telecast live. Don't miss it. Follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

India won the fourth match at The Oval, London by 157 runs with Rohit Sharma taking the player of the match honours last year. The win helped India take a 2-1 lead. Then as the teams headed to Old Trafford for the decider, the visiting camp was hit by coronavirus and India, as the ECB initially said, forfeited the match. But the two cricket boards agreed to reschedule the match later. So, now it's England vs India, 5th Test (Rescheduled match).

India have since changed their leadership. Rohit Sharma has taken the reins from Virat Kohli the captain and Rahul Dravid is now the head coach. But Rohit will miss the match after testing positive for COVID-19. In his stead, Jasprit Bumrah will lead India at Edgbaston. The 28-year-old pacer thus will become the first pacer to lead India in a Test match in 35 years.

England have also changed the set-up with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum taking over as the captain and head coach respectively. And their reign stint started on a rousing note, beating the inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners New Zealand 3-0.

England vs India, Test head-to-head record

England and India have played 130 Test matches so far. England lead India 49-31 in the head-to-head record, with 50 others ending in draws. 35 of those wins for England have come at home (in 66 matches). In the last ten meetings, India lead 5-4.

At this venue, England have won 28, lost 10 and drawn 15 in 53 matches; while India have lost six and drawn one in seven.

This is the 35th Test series between England and India. England lead India 19-11 in the Test series head-to-head record. In England, it's 14-3 in the favour of the hosts. India's Test series wins in England were in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

England vs India, rescheduled 5th Test details

Match : ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, England vs India;

Days : July 1 to 5, 2022;

Daily start time : 3:00 PM IST/ 10:30 AM local;

Venue : Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

How to watch England vs India, rescheduled 5th Test?

England vs India, rescheduled 5th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

In the United Kingdom, ENG vs IND Test match will be telecast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Teams

England have announced the playing XI on the eve of the match.

England XI : Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.