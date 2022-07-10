Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma's Men Aim For Clean Sweep In Trent Bridge

Check match and telecast details of third T20 international between England and India - Date, time, venue, head-to-head, etc.

India aim for a clean sweep against England. Get ENG vs IND 3rd T20 live streaming details. BCCI

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 11:12 am

Series already in their pocket, India will be aiming for a clean sweep when Rohit Sharma’s men take on a depleted England in the third T20 on Sunday at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The England vs India third T20 will be telecast live in India. (More Cricket News)

The England vs India, third T20 scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.   

Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India completely outclass England by 49 runs in the second T20 on Saturday. Earlier in the first game, India defeated England by 50 runs.

Riding on new 'batting all-rounder' Ravindra Jadeja’s 29-ball 46 not out, India put on 170/8 in 20 overs before Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new-found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England managed meagre 121 in 17 overs.

If India's batting has been very good in both the games, the bowling has simply been outstanding with complete domination in the powerplays. Since he got full-time captaincy, the Indian team is yet to lose a match under Rohit.

There have been three clean sweeps -- New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and a fourth against England in the current one looks imminent. With three months left for T20 World Cup, the playing XI on Saturday gave a glimpse of what could be the batting order and its philosophy going forward.

On the other hand, England’s new start under Jos Buttler hasn’t been like the way they did in Tests under Ben Stokes. After Eoin Morgan’s retirement, Buttler, one of the most feared batters in world cricket, hasn’t been able to execute his plans properly.

While the batters including Buttler failed completely on Saturday, Chris Jordan (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Richard Gleeson (3/15) snared three wickets on debut. India and England will play three more ODIs after the T20 series.

England vs India, T20 Head-To-Head Record

India enjoy a 12-9 head-to-head record against England in T20 internationals.  

England vs India, 3rd T20 Match Details

Match: 3rd T20 match of India's tour of England 2022;

Date: July 10 (Sunday), 2022;

Time: 7:00 PM IST/02:30 PM local;

Venue: Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

How To Watch England vs India, 3rd T20 Cricket Match?

The 3rd T20 between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming of ENG vs IND, 3rd T20 match will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

