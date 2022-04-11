Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Winless Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2022. CSK vs RCB live streaming details here.

Live Streaming Of CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
CSK are yet to open their account in IPL 2022 points table. CSK vs RCB live streaming details here. Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 3:39 pm

With four defeats in as many games, Chennai Super Kings - one of the most consistent teams in IPL history -  find themselves in rare of the rarest situations. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team which is on a three-match winning streak. The IPL 2022 game between the sides takes place on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022 | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | MATCH ODDS

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

Related stories

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi Star In Sunrisers Hyderabad's First Win - Highlights

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the CSK vs RCB live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s poor run might have started haunting CSK now, while Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube need to stay consistent with their good forms. No wonder the unavailability of Deepak Chahar has made things futher tough for the side, but they need to find a way to get back on track. Additionally, new captain Ravindra Jadeja has been unable to step into MS Dhoni's shoes so far. Dwayne Bravo has been good with the ball in hand, while Mukesh Chaudhary has leaked runs at a rate of over 10.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Their top three - Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli - have runs under their belt this season, especially Rawat who will face CSK, coming on the back of a match-winning 66 off 47 against Mumbai Indians. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed too are in red-hot form with the bat, while the addition of Glenn Maxwell has just bolstered the team’s batting line-up. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been impressive. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has not been in best of his forms and he would like to better his stats in match against CSK.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both the sides have played 28 matches against each other with CSK winning 18 of them and RCB winning 9. One match between the sides ended in a no result. However, the stats won't matter much to RCB this time as they will be high on confidence after their hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022.

VENUE AND PITCH

CSK and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Six matches of IPL 2022 took place at the venue till Sunday with the chasing teams winning 4 of them and the defending teams winning the rest two. It is a no-brainer that batting in the first innings will be a bit difficult when compared to the second innings, however, once a batsman is set, run scoring becomes easier.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League 2022 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK Vs RCB Glenn Maxwell Virat Kohli Anuj Rawat Harshal Patel Faf Du Plessis MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read