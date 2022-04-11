Live Streaming Of CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

With four defeats in as many games, Chennai Super Kings - one of the most consistent teams in IPL history - find themselves in rare of the rarest situations. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team which is on a three-match winning streak. The IPL 2022 game between the sides takes place on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022 | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | MATCH ODDS

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the CSK vs RCB live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s poor run might have started haunting CSK now, while Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube need to stay consistent with their good forms. No wonder the unavailability of Deepak Chahar has made things futher tough for the side, but they need to find a way to get back on track. Additionally, new captain Ravindra Jadeja has been unable to step into MS Dhoni's shoes so far. Dwayne Bravo has been good with the ball in hand, while Mukesh Chaudhary has leaked runs at a rate of over 10.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Their top three - Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli - have runs under their belt this season, especially Rawat who will face CSK, coming on the back of a match-winning 66 off 47 against Mumbai Indians. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed too are in red-hot form with the bat, while the addition of Glenn Maxwell has just bolstered the team’s batting line-up. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been impressive. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has not been in best of his forms and he would like to better his stats in match against CSK.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both the sides have played 28 matches against each other with CSK winning 18 of them and RCB winning 9. One match between the sides ended in a no result. However, the stats won't matter much to RCB this time as they will be high on confidence after their hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022.

VENUE AND PITCH

CSK and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Six matches of IPL 2022 took place at the venue till Sunday with the chasing teams winning 4 of them and the defending teams winning the rest two. It is a no-brainer that batting in the first innings will be a bit difficult when compared to the second innings, however, once a batsman is set, run scoring becomes easier.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj