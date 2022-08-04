Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7: More Athletics, Boxing Medals In Offing For India On August 4 - Full Schedule

India enjoyed their best day in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a haul of five medals – four bonze and a silver on Wednesday. While the only silver came from Tulika Mann in judo, two bronze came from weightlifting (Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh). Saurav Ghosal created history by winning India’s first-ever squash singles medal while Tejaswin Shankar grabbed a historic first in athletics at the Games.

India could add more medals to their tally on Day 7 on Thursday. Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the men’s long jump final, while Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Tokas could also secure medals in boxing if they are able to win their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Besides, the star paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra will also be in action in the singles and doubles events. The Indian men’s hockey team will face Wales in a Group B encounter. So far, India has won 18 medals – 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze.

Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis (1 PM IST) – Men’s Singles Section D Round 5

Athletics: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala (2:30 PM IST) in Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Group A; Hima Das (3:03 PM IST) in Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2; Muhammed Aneed Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar – Men’s Long Jump Final (12:12 AM IST, August 5);

Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (4 PM IST) in Men's Singles - Round of 32; Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (10 PM IST) in Women's Singles - Round of 32; PV Sindhu vs Fatima Nabaaha (3 PM IST) in Women's Singles - Round of 32; Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed (11 PM IST) in Men's Singles - Round of 32; B Sumeeth Reddy- Ashwini Ponappa vs England (4 PM IST) in Mixed Doubles, Round of 32

Table Tennis: Shanil Shetty-Reeth Tennison vs Wong Qi Shen-Tee Ai Xin (2:35 PM IST) in Mixed Doubles Round of 64; G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs TBD – Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (08:30 PM); Achanta Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula vs TBD – Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09:10 PM IST); Reeth Tennison vs TBD – Women’s Singles Round of 32 (10 PM IST); Sreeja Akula vs TBD – Women’s Singles Round of 32 (10 PM IST); Manika Batra vs TBD – Women’s Singles Round of 32 (10:45 PM IST); Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty vs Elia Iosif-Savva Christos (11:30 PM IST) – Men’s Doubles Round of 32; Achanta Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan vs Alleyne Joel-Jonathan van Lange (12:10 AM IST, August 5) – Men’s Doubles Round of 32;

Para Table Tennis: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Akanisi Latu (3:45 PM IST) in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1; Baby Sahana Ravi vs Qian Yang (3:45 PM IST) in Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Group 1; Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Chinenye Obiora (4:20 PM IST) – Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2; Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Dan Bullen (5:30 PM IST) – Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2;

Gymnastics: Bavleen Kaur – Team Final & Individual Qualification (4:30 PM onwards)

Boxing: Amit Panghal vs Lennon Mulligan (4:45 PM IST) – Men’s Over 48kg – 51kg Flyweight Quarterfinals; Jaismine Lamboria vs Troy Garton (6:15 PM IST) – Women’s Over 57kg – 60kg Lightweight Quarterfinals; Sagar Ahlawat vs Keddy Evans Agnes (8 PM IST) – Men’s Over 92kg Super Heavyweight Quarterfinals; Rohit Tokas vs Xavier Ikinofo – Men’s Over 63.5kg to 67kg Welterweight Quarterfinals (12:30 AM IST, August 5)

Squash: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla-Anahat Singh vs Kuruppu Yeheni-Sinaly Chanithma (5:30 PM IST) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32; Senthil Kumar Velavan-Abhay Singh vs Reich Luca-Chapman Joe (6:PM IST) – Men’s Doubles Round of 32; Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal vs TBD – Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (7 PM IST); Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Sandhu vs Lobban Donna-Pilley Cameron (11 PM IST) – Mixed Doubles Round of 16; Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal vs TBD – Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (12:30 AM IST, August 5)

Hockey: India vs Wales – Men’s Group Match Pool B (6:30 PM IST)

How To Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live In India?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.