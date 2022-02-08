Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Chennaiyin FC play against FC Goa in Indian Super League 2021-22 on Wednesday in a do-or-die game between the sides. Both the teams will be looking to grab all the three points to keep their playoff chances alive. (More Football News)

Chennaiyin FC are coming into the contest after losing the previous match to Mumbai City FC and dropping to the eight place in the points table as a consequence of it. The Marina Machans currently have 19 points from 15 matches.

"We need to keep trying. Last game, we made so many mistakes with the ball in our feet and under no pressure. But we did good things as well and the boys gave everything on the field," said Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

On the other hand, FC Goa are winless for five games in a row with their last game against Odisha FC ending in a 1-1 draw. The Gaurs currently have 15 points from as many games.

"We are taking it match by match. From now on, we are praying and hoping that results come our way. The situation here has improved and I see a lot of positive feelings in the team. The players are working hard. For the first time, the whole squad is available for tomorrow (Wednesday)," said FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira.

Head-to-head

Matches Played: 20

Chennaiyin FC: 8

FC Goa: 10

Draw: 2

When is Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match is on February 9, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Which channel will telecast Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.