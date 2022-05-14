Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Series: Watch Live Details And Full Schedule Of BAN Vs SL

Amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) fanfare, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka national cricket teams will engage in a two-match Test series, starting Sunday (May 15). The series will be telecast live.

Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2022 starts with the first match in Chattogram. The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021 23. Sri Lanka are in the fifth position in the WTC points table and Bangladesh are eighth.

This is the 11th Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will look to register their first Test series against Sri Lanka. In the previous Test series, Sri Lanka have won nine, including four in Bangladesh.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka lead Bangladesh 17-1 in head-to-head record. Four matches have ended in draws. Bangladesh's lone win was a four-wicket victory at P Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo in 2017.

The two sides last played a Test match in Pallekele in 2021. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 209 runs.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series

In India, FanCode will live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the BAN vs SL series on GTV (Gazi TV) and T Sports.

Squads

It will be Chris Silverwood's first Test as Sri Lanka coach. But the Dimuth Karunaratne-led team will miss some of their brightest stars like Wannindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chammera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, etc. who are in India for the IPL.

Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman is also currently in India with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. The hosts will miss the services of Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan due to injuries.

Bangladesh : Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumar Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)

Sri Lanka : Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2022 schedule

First Test: May 15 to May 19 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Match starts 10:00 AM IST daily.

Second Test: May 23 to May 27 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Match starts 10:00 AM IST daily.