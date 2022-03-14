Live Streaming Of Australia Vs West Indies, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details

Australia women and West Indies women will face each other on Tuesday in an ICC Women’s World Cup match at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. (More Cricket News)

Australia are on a roll as they have won all the three games played so far in the tournament. They have six points to their credit with an NRR of +1.626, the best among the 8 teams. The table-toppers had started their World Cup campaign with a 12-run win over England before defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in the next game. In the third game, they simply outplayed New Zealand women by 141 runs.

Talking about West Indies, they too had a terrific start to the tournament as they inched New Zealand by three runs in the first game. In the second game, they edged past England by 7 runs. However, their latest 155-run defeat to India at the tournament must have impacted their morale.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 13 matches against each other with Australia winning 12 of the games. West Indies have won the remaining one match. In the practice games, Australia had defeated West Indies comfortably by 90 runs. Batting first the side posted 259/7 before limiting Windies to 169/9 in 50 overs.

When is Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 15, 2022 (Tuesday).

At what time Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which channel in India will live telecast Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of Australia vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.