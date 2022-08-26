Live Streaming Of Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket: Watch Match 1, Group B Live

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket starts with an intriguing clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, UAE on Saturday (August 27). This time, the tournament will be played in the T20 format. The AFG vs SL, Group B match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka, the second original hosts of the much-delayed tournament, are the second most successful side with five titles, while Afghanistan are appearing in the continental event for the third time only.

In fact, Sri Lanka are the only country to have competed in every edition of the Asia Cup since the tournament's inception in 1984. They have won it in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014 (all in ODIs). They were also the runners-up in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2000 and 2010.

In the last edition, they embarrassingly failed to make the Super Four, after finishing third behind Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their group. And this time, the Dasun Shanaka-led side will hope to do better.

Afghanistan made their Asia Cup debut in 2014, then failed to qualify for the next edition. They returned to the fold in 2018. In both the 2014 and 2018 editions, they finished fourth. In the last edition, they failed to win a single match in the Super Four, losing all three matches.

This time, Afghanistan are entering the tournament with renewed hopes, considering how they have taken giant steps in recent times. The Mohammad Nabi-led side, featuring the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, etc., has some of the finest talents in world cricket now.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 match details

Match : SL vs AFG, 1st Match, Group B;

Date : August 27 (Saturday), 2022;

Time : 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup cricket match?

In India, fans can watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup cricket match on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Live streaming of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I head-to-head record

Surprisingly, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have met only once in T20Is. Sri Lanka won that ICC T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 16, 2016 by six wickets.

Overall, Afghanistan have played 99 T20Is, and they have won 66 and lost 33. Sri Lanka have played 159 so far, with a win-loss record of 70-87. There were two no results.

Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara.