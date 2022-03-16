Live Streaming Details Of West Indies Vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue

After a fascinating duel in Antigua, West Indies and England head to Barbados for the second Test match, starting Wednesday (March 16). The WI vs ENG cricket match will be telecast live and fans can also stream online. Read on to know more about the match.

After a rocky start, England bravely declared in their second innings to set a teasing target of 286 from 70 overs for West Indies. Then the visitors came within six wickets of winning the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. But the player of the match Nkrumah Bonner helped Windies salvage a draw in a thrilling finish.

Windies have named an unchanged squad for the second Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, while England are set to give Saqib Mahmood a Test debut. Ollie Robinson has been ruled out for England.

West Indies vs England Head-to-head

This will be the 162nd meeting between West Indies and England with the former leading the head-to-head record 58-51. Another 52 matches have ended in draws. But England have two of the last three meetings.

At the venue, England have won three of their previous 16 Tests. But West Indies have won the last two matches against England here.

West Indies vs England match and telecast details

Match : ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test

Match Days : March 16 to March 19, 2022

Match Timing : 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM local daily

Match Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados,

How to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of West Indies vs England, 2nd Test match will be available on FanCode.

Squads

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip.