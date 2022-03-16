Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Details Of West Indies Vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue

The Bridgetown Test between West Indies and England starts Wednesday (March 16). Here's how to watch WI vs ENG, 2nd Test cricket match:

Live Streaming Details Of West Indies Vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue
Check when and where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test match. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 2:10 pm

After a fascinating duel in Antigua, West Indies and England head to Barbados for the second Test match, starting Wednesday (March 16). The WI vs ENG cricket match will be telecast live and fans can also stream online. Read on to know more about the match.

Scorecard | Cricket News

After a rocky start, England bravely declared in their second innings to set a teasing target of 286 from 70 overs for West Indies. Then the visitors came within six wickets of winning the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. But the player of the match Nkrumah Bonner helped Windies salvage a draw in a thrilling finish.

Related stories

WI Vs ENG: West Indies Docked World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Drawn 1st Test

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Carlos Brathwaite Accuses Joe Root Of Being ‘Disrespectful’

WI Vs ENG: James Anderson, Stuart Broad Axed As England Continue To Cull After Ashes Debacle

Windies have named an unchanged squad for the second Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, while England are set to give Saqib Mahmood a Test debut. Ollie Robinson has been ruled out for England.

West Indies vs England Head-to-head

This will be the 162nd meeting between West Indies and England with the former leading the head-to-head record 58-51. Another 52 matches have ended in draws. But England have two of the last three meetings.

At the venue, England have won three of their previous 16 Tests. But West Indies have won the last two matches against England here.

West Indies vs England match and telecast details

Match: ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test
Match Days: March 16 to March 19, 2022
Match Timing: 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM local daily
Match Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados,

How to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of West Indies vs England, 2nd Test match will be available on FanCode.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Matthew Fisher.

Tags

Sports Cricket West Indies Vs England Test WI Vs ENG Bridgetown Test FanCode ICC World Test Championship West Indies Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Preview Kraigg Brathwaite Jason Holder Joe Root Ben Stokes Saqib Mahmood Bridgetown Barbados
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis