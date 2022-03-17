Live Streaming Details Of South Africa Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue Details For SA Vs BAN

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2020–2023 action resumes with the first ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Centurion on Friday. Besides the three ODIs, Bangladesh national cricket team will also play two Test matches during the tour of South Africa 2022. The South Africa vs Bangladesh series will be telecast live in India. (More Cricket News)

An ODI series in a T20 World Cup year sounds off-season, but the ICC has ensured that each team plays its share of other formats too, and has astutely introduced or rather formulated a qualifier for the next ODI World Cup, just like the ongoing World Test Championship. Meaning, players remain busy all throughout the year. Shakib Al Hasan knows it too well.

Then, there is the all-encompassing Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts March 26. Meaning, players who have contracts with IPL teams are already in a dilemma - national duty or IPL? South Africa have in fact named as many as eight IPL-bound players for the ODIs. But initial reports claimed that Proteas stars will only skip the Test series.

In that respect, Bangladesh are fortunate. Only Mustafizur Rahman was picked during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Shakib got the snub.

What About ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

Bangladesh lead the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table with 100 points from 15 matches -- 10 wins and five defeats. South Africa are 10th, just above Zimbabwe, New Zealand and the Netherlands. They have 39 points from 10 matches with three wins and five defeats. There were two no results. BTW, this Super League serves as the top-tier qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India, with the top eight earning the direct qualification. So, a lot to play for.

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI Head-to-head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh have played 21 ODIs so far. South Africa lead the head-to-head record 17-4. But the last time these two met, Bangladesh won by 21 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

In South Africa, Bangladesh are yet to win an ODI match. Nine matches, nine defeats. In the last match, Bangladesh suffered a 200-run defeat.

This will be the sixth bilateral ODI series between South Africa and Bangladesh. South Africa lead the series head-to-head record 4-1. The last time Bangladesh tour South Africa, they suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI cricket match?

First South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI cricket match is on March 18, 2022 (Friday).

At what time South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI match starts?

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI cricket match starts at 4:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/1:00 PM local.

Where is South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI cricket match being played?

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI cricket match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI match?

In India, the South Africa vs Bangladesh first ODI cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports First.

Which channel in Bangladesh will live telecast South Africa vs South Africa, first ODI?

In Bangladesh, first South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI match will be telecast live on Bangladesh TV (BTV), Gazi Television (GTV) and Titas Sports (T Sports)

Which channel in South Africa will live telecast South Africa vs South Africa, first ODI?

In South Africa, first South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI match will be telecast live on SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Bangladesh's Tour Of South Africa 2022 - Complete Schedule

1st ODI on March 18 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Match starts 4:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/1:00 PM local;

2nd ODI on March 20 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local;

3rd ODI on March 23 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Match starts 4:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/1:00 PM local;

1st Test from March 31 to April 4 at Kingsmead, Durban. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local;

2nd Test from April 8 to April 12 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local.