Live Streaming Details Of Bangladesh Vs West Indies, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue

On paper, Bangladesh vs West Indies clash is one of the many lopsided fixtures in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. But, debutants Bangladesh are capable of pulling off a shock win against the Windies. This sure is a potential banana skin fixture for the favourites. The BAN-W vs WI-W match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh started their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats against South Africa and New Zealand, but Nigar Sultana & Co defeated Pakistan in their last outing. Bangladesh are not expected to make the semi-finals, but they are a hungry lot for sure.

West Indies were sensational in their wins against New Zealand and England, but lost the next two outings heavily against India and Australia. Stafanie Taylor & Co entered the ICC Women's World Cup as one of the favourites, and they can't afford further slip-ups.

When is Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 18, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST/11:00 AM local.

Where is Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Which channel in India will live telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/HD.

Which channel in Bangladesh will live telecast Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

In Bangladesh, the Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Gazi Television (GTV)

How to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar, Rabbitholebd.

Playing XIs in the last match

Bangladesh Women (vs Pakistan Women) : Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna.

West Indies Women (Australia Women) : Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Squads

Bangladesh Women : Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Lata Mondal, Suraiya Azmin, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter.