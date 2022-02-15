Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Qualifier 2

Following their thrilling seven-run win over Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers will have another shot at the trophy when they face Comilla Victorians in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Riding on West Indian Chadwick Walton’s unbeaten 44-ball 89 that included seven fours and as many sixes, Chattogram Challengers put on 189 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, Khulna Tigers fell seven runs short despite Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten 80.

Credit also goes to spinner Mehidy Hasan, who defended 16 runs in the final over, taking a wicket and conceding a four, at a time when Fletcher was going berserk at the crease. On the other hand, Comilla Victorians lost to Fortune Barishal by 10 runs in Qualifier 1.

Batting first Fortune Barishal posted 143/8 in 20 overs before restricting the opposition to 133/7, thanks to an all-round bowling performance. On Wednesday, Comilla Victorians will start as favourites against Chattogram Challengers.

Both teams have played twice against each other in the league stages with Comilla Victorians winning every time.

Head-To-Head

In all, Chattogram Challengers have played Comilla Victorians five times in the BPL 2022. Comilla Victorians enjoy a 3-2 record over Chattogram Challengers.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Qualifier 2 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

Date: February 16 (Wednesday), 2022

Time: 5:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Squads:

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes(c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Abu Hider Rony, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Karim Janat, Oshane Thomas, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Sumon Khan, Cameron Delport, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque

Chattogram Challengers: Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Mehidy Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque jnr, Rayad Emrit, Naeem Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Kennar Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja.