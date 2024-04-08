Sports

Sports World LIVE: CSK Welcome KKR In IPL 2024; Build-Up To UCL Quarter-Final Ties

Welcome to the live coverage of all the news from the sporting world for April 8, 2024, Monday. Cricket action continues with the IPL 2024 as Chennai Super Kings welcome the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. Elsewhere, the County Championship continues in England. Football sees the build-up to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties including Manchester City versus Real Madrid and Arsenal taking on Bayern. For all the live sporting news and updates, you can get it right here