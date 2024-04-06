Sports

Sports World LIVE: Arsenal, Manchester City In Premier League Action

Hello and welcome to the live sporting action from across the globe as we try to cover every sports event on Saturday, April 6, 2024. In cricket, it's Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are in IPL 2024 action against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Elsewhere, County Championship Division One action continues across the UK. In football, the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal will look to take the numero uno spot in the PL as league football action resumes. In Spain, Athletic Bilbao are in Copa del rey final against Mallorca. League action also sees the likes of AC Milan, Bayern Munich and PSG in their respective leagues. Japanese Grand Prix continues with the Qualifying at Suzuka. Catch all the live scores and updates from Saturday, April 04, right here