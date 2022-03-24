Live Scores, PAK Vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 4: Pakistan In Despair, Australia In Control At Lahore

Australia are in an advantageous position in the series-deciding third Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc demolished an ultra-defensive home side as Australia took a 123-run first innings lead on Day 3 on Wednesday. With two days remaining, a win for Australia or a draw look like the only two results. The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws. Follow Day 4 live scores of PAK vs AUS, third Test.

In a sensational collapse after tea on Day 3, Pakistan lost seven wickets for 41 runs — the last four wickets without adding a run — as Pat Cummins finished with 5 for 56 and Mitchell Starc took 4 for 36. It was Cummins' seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

It was a story of two new balls for Australia. While overnight Pakistan batsmen Asad Shafique and Azhar Ali did well to blunt the Australian bowlers in the first half of the day, the second new ball created havoc in the home team camp.

Pakistan folded against Cummins and Starc after tea, losing the last six wickets off 40 balls. Pakistan’s long tail didn’t last long with captain Babar Azam making a 67 off 131 balls.

Earlier, in-form opening batsman Abdullah Shafique (81) and veteran Azhar Ali (78) had carried Pakistan to 170-1 and denied Australia a breakthrough in the first session after resuming on 90 for 1 before the visitors took control of the series-deciding Test.