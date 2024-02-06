Merely a year after it was signed, Indian edtech firm Byju's three-year deal with football superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly been put on hold. In November 2022, Byju's had onboarded Messi as its worldwide brand ambassador for an 'education for all' campaign as part of the company's social impact wing. The legendary Argentine forward had been signed for an estimated $5-7 million per year. (More Football News)

“Bjyu’s paid Messi for the first year; it is yet to be decided whether the deal will be terminated , or whether Byju’s plans to revive the contract in due course. This is on account of the liquidity crisis and other matters of serious concern within the company,” a Byju's executive was quoted as saying in an Economic Times report.

ALSO READ: Messi's Messy Inter Miami World Tour