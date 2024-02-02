Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari Confirmed: What We Know So Far From Sensational F1 Transfer

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” Hamilton said in a team statement.

“It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge.”