After a disappointing 2022 Formula One season without a single win, the seven-time world champion was spotted meeting with Scuderia Ferrari's new principal, Fred Vasseur, and president John Elkann in 2023. There were rumours suggesting that he might switch teams due to his dissatisfaction with the Mercedes W13, which he referred to as 'Garbage'.

However, upon hearing these rumours, the British driver made a strong statement to the press, asserting 'Mercedes is my family' and that he would not leave the team even after retiring, as he might pursue other roles beyond driving for Mercedes.