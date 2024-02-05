Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Play Out A Draw

Atletico scored an injury-time goal to rescue a much vital point against leaders Real Madrid in their La Liga clash on Sunday. Brahim Diaz seemed to have pounced on from a heavy touch from Koke to give the home team the lead in the 20th minute. Stefan Savic had his ruled for offside but it was Marcos Llorente did get his side a much-needed point after he headed from Memphis Depay's flick-on in injury-time. The draw leaves Real just two points clear of second-placed Girono who drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Atletico are 10 points off the top spot.