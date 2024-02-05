Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
La Liga: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Play Out A Draw
Atletico scored an injury-time goal to rescue a much vital point against leaders Real Madrid in their La Liga clash on Sunday. Brahim Diaz seemed to have pounced on from a heavy touch from Koke to give the home team the lead in the 20th minute. Stefan Savic had his ruled for offside but it was Marcos Llorente did get his side a much-needed point after he headed from Memphis Depay's flick-on in injury-time. The draw leaves Real just two points clear of second-placed Girono who drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Atletico are 10 points off the top spot.
Atletico Madrid's team players celebrate after Marcos Llorente scored their side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, top, and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre back to the camera, argues with referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.