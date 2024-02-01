Osasuna's goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez leaves his position to attempts for goal in last minutes during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
La Liga: New Recruit Vitor Roque Scores On Debut For Barcelona In 1-0 Win Over Osasuna - In Pics
Vitor Roque scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalan side secured a crucial 1-0 win over Osasuna in their first match since Xavi announced he was leaving at the end of the season. Joao Cancelo's cross was met by Roque in the 63rd minute to hand a vital goal in the La Liga. Visitors saw their defender Unai Garcia sent off four minutes later after fouling 18-year-old Brazilian Roque. The win moved Barcelona up to third in the table, and eight points behind leaders Girona.
Osasuna's goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez stop the ball by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Vitor Roque, left, celebrates after scoring against Osasuna during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrates after scoring against Osasuna during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
Barcelona's Pedri, right, and Osasuna's Lucas Torro fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski attempts to score during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Advertisement
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Osasuna's Johan Mojica fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres leaves the pitch after an injuring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, controls the ball by Osasuna's Jon Moncayola during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.