La Liga: New Recruit Vitor Roque Scores On Debut For Barcelona In 1-0 Win Over Osasuna - In Pics

Vitor Roque scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalan side secured a crucial 1-0 win over Osasuna in their first match since Xavi announced he was leaving at the end of the season. Joao Cancelo's cross was met by Roque in the 63rd minute to hand a vital goal in the La Liga. Visitors saw their defender Unai Garcia sent off four minutes later after fouling 18-year-old Brazilian Roque. The win moved Barcelona up to third in the table, and eight points behind leaders Girona.