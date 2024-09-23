Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics

Barcelona continued its flawless start in La Liga 2024-25, thrashing Villarreal 5-1 at El Madrigal on Sunday. However, the victory came at a cost, as goalkeeper Marc-Andrr ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury and had to leave the game on a stretcher just before halftime after awkwardly landing while contesting a cross. In the first half, Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha added two more goals after the break. Besides, Pablo Torre found the net, contributing to Barca's impressive tally of 22 goals in their first six matches of the season, while conceding only five.