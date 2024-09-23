Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics

Barcelona continued its flawless start in La Liga 2024-25, thrashing Villarreal 5-1 at El Madrigal on Sunday. However, the victory came at a cost, as goalkeeper Marc-Andrr ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury and had to leave the game on a stretcher just before halftime after awkwardly landing while contesting a cross. In the first half, Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha added two more goals after the break. Besides, Pablo Torre found the net, contributing to Barca's impressive tally of 22 goals in their first six matches of the season, while conceding only five.

Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Villarreal Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, front, celebrates at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain. Barcelona won the game 5-1.

1/9
Spain Soccer La Liga 2024: Villarreal vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer La Liga 2024: Villarreal vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's 5th goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

2/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Villarreal
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Villarreal Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

3/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match 2024: Villarreal vs Barcelona
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match 2024: Villarreal vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, falls challenged by Villarreal's Kiko Femenia during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

4/9
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona vs Villarreal
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona vs Villarreal Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Pablo Torre, center, celebrates with teammates after he scoring his side's 3rd goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

5/9
La Liga: Villarreal vs Barcelona
La Liga: Villarreal vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, and Villarreal's Kiko Femenia battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

6/9
Barcelona vs Villarreal
Barcelona vs Villarreal Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Pedri, left, and Villarreal's Logan Costa battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

7/9
Villarreal vs Barcelona
Villarreal vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is removed from the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

8/9
Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates with teammates after he scoring his side's 2nd goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

9/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

