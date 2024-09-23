La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, front, celebrates at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain. Barcelona won the game 5-1.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's 5th goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, falls challenged by Villarreal's Kiko Femenia during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Pablo Torre, center, celebrates with teammates after he scoring his side's 3rd goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, and Villarreal's Kiko Femenia battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, left, and Villarreal's Logan Costa battle for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is removed from the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates with teammates after he scoring his side's 2nd goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Villarreal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain.